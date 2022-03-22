Whitchurch Arts Festival judged a success despite town contributing "virtually nothing" - director

Whitchurch Caldecott Arts Festival across Whitchurch. In Picture Nell Whittingham, eight, from Tilston near Malpas, with her artwork which is part of the 1,000 Little Artists Exhibition organised by artist Sarah Evans from Shropshire.

But Dr Norma Raynes said the success of the first ever Caldecott Arts Festival on Saturday had little to do with councils or businesses - with only one business chipping in £100 to support it.

"I am thinking of naming and shaming all the businesses who were asked but contributed nothing," said Dr Raynes, who said she won't be director for the next event. "The town contributed virtually nothing."

The event's impact on the town's economy will be measured by students who she is sure will find it had a positive impact on the town, and mean that the next biennial event will be better supported.

The one-day event took place on Saturday at various locations across the town, and was officially opened at 10am by the ringing of St Alkmund’s Church bells.

It was created to honour and celebrate the life and works of one of Whitchurch’s most famous residents, Randolph Caldecott – a man acknowledged across the world as the father of the modern picture book.

"It was very busy in the town, with more people out and about in the shops and cafe," said Dr Raynes.

She added: "All the feedback we have had has been positive and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves enormously. We had people travelling from out of town despite problems on the trains. There was an incident on the line which stopped them.

"A little girl from Manchester said "can we go back to Whitchurch to draw some more." and there was plenty of other positive feedback."

Among the people attending were North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan who attended alongside the Lord Lieutenant and the High Sheriff of Shropshire.

She tweeted: "I had a fantastic morning attending Caldecott Arts Festival in Whitchurch,