Top comedy line up comes to Whitchurch

Comedians come to Whitchurch

Shappi Khorsandi, Hal Cruttenden, Mick Miller and Gary Delaney will all perform at Civic Centre in a weekend of shows from Thursday June 23 to Sunday June 26.

Khorsandi headlines the opening show at 8pm on the Thursday, supported by Michael McIntyre arena support act Andrew Bird and fast-rising Brummie Lindsey Santoro.

Cruttenden tops the bill on Friday with actress and comedienne Jo Enright – as seen on Phoenix Nights, The Job Lot and most recently Afterlife – and award-winning transgender musical comic Jenny Hart in support.

Veteran Miller, 72, will perform an extended 45 minute headline set at a show on Saturday June 25 which starts at 4pm. He will be supported by Birmingham’s Nipper Thomas, winner of the prestigious Silver Stand Up Award at the Leicester Comedy Festival in 2019.

And the festival will be brought to a close with another 4pm show on Sunday June 26. One liner king Gary Delaney will be joined by rapping hip hop social media sensation MC Hammersmith and Dan Nightingale.

All shows will be hosted by resident MC Wayne Beese who said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the line-ups for our second festival in the town, after the great success of last year and there really is something for everyone."

"Afternoon shows have been really popular with our audiences over in Stourbridge, so we're bringing them over to Whitchurch to give them a try here and I'm sure people will love them.

“We’ve had lots of messages from people asking us when we would be coming back to Whitchurch, so we hope they will be pleased with what we’re offering here and turn out in numbers to support us.”

Tickets for the shows went on sale over the weekend and are going quickly, with a special early bird price of £16.50 per show is in place until the end of March.