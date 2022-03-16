Health and Care centre feature in shortlist for national awards

An artist impression of Paul's Moss health and care centre

Paul's Moss Health and Care Hub is features in Regeneration and Health Care in the Heart of our Rural Communities was one of eight shortlisted for the Health and Social Care category for the prestigious awards.

They offer local authorities across the UK the chance to showcase examples of innovation, excellence and performances that can inspire other councils to improve their own services.

This year saw a record number of entries across all categories. To be shortlisted after a vigorous first judging stage is, the council says, an outstanding achievement.

Shropshire's entry details the work undertaken for the Pauls Moss Health and Care Hub Project in Whitchurch, North Shropshire that will deliver services to the local community with particular emphasis on health and well-being.

A spokesperson for the council said: "This builds on the successful completion of the new Riverside Medical Practice building at the Tannery site in Shrewsbury town centre.

"The project has been a collaboration across partner organisations including Shropshire Council, ,The Wrekin Housing Group, NHSEI Shropshire Telford CCG and three GP practices who have merged to deliver services in the hub. The development is being built by Vistry Partnerships West Midlands."

The £19.7m project will offer specialist housing, modern health care facilities, community cafe and state of the art assistive technologies.

There will be a 71 bed supported living facilities project reducing pressure on the need to travel and access acute hospital services.

Services will be delivered to more than13,500 patients and vulnerable people and there will be increasing digital aided technology and extended health and well-being service opening times.

There will also be specialist mental health support services.