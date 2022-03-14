World renowned artist to be honoured with festival

An example of Caldecott's work

Part of the inaugural Caldecott Arts Festival will see the unveiling of a 1,000 Little Artists Masterpiece, a creative piece produced by schoolchildren from across Shropshire.

Work on the masterpiece was led by artist Sarah Evans and it will be presented to the town at the end of the festival.

The Arts Festival, which will begin at 10am with the ringing of the bells of St Alkmund's Parish Church, has been designed to honour Randolph Caldecott, a former resident of Whitchurch and whose work inspired generations of illustrators including Beatrix Potter,

Caldecott was born in Chester and is known chiefly for his book illustrations and on leaving school went to work as a clerk at the offices of Whitchurch & Ellesmere Bank in the town and took up lodgings at nearby Wirswall.

Organised by author and social entrepreneur Doctor Norma Raynes, the one-day festival will be formally opened on the steps of the church by Reverend Canon Doctor July Hunt who will also welcome the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner and the High Sheriff Tony Morris-Eyton.

Leonard Marcus, an esteemed American author, is also expected to fly in from New York.

He is expected to share his thoughts on Caldecott's work with a "live" link to the United States.

Leonard wrote a biography on Caldecott and during the day will make two presentations which will take place in the local library at the Masonic Lodge.

Activities aimed at both children and adults will take place during the day and will be free-of-charge.

These will be staged in buildings around the town and on many local streets.

Among the activities will be judging of the Great Beard competition and a Bear Trail