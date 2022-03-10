Notification Settings

Tree planting continues on country estate

By Sue AustinWhitchurch

The Bishop of Chester was the special guest at a tree planting ceremony to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year at an estate near Whitchurch.

The Bishop of Chester with Cecily and Hector

Iscoyd Park, near Whitchurch, has hosted a series of planting events in its grounds in an initiative supported nationally by Historic Houses.

At the latest event, the Bishop of Chester the Rt Rev Mark Tanner planted a standard oak and he was joined by the youngest members of the Godsal family – the owners of the estate.

Phil Godsal said: “The Bishop began the morning by preaching at St Mary’s Church at Whitewell, and then came over to Iscoyd for the tree planting.

“We were very pleased to welcome him to the estate and it was a fantastic opportunity for Poppy, Hector and Cecily to get involved with a project that has such national resonance.

“Planting trees for the Jubilee is an exciting and inspirational way to mark the Queen’s incredible reign, and it’s a tangible investment in the future of the nation’s children’s that will make a huge difference to the environment around us.”

The oak trees that were planted by the children were donated by the estate’s forestry consultants, Sylvan Resources from Craven Arms.

Phil, who is the current Vice Chairman of Historic Houses Wales, said: “At Historic Houses, we are promoting the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign across our membership, and at Iscoyd Park we are planting five separate groups of trees in all with various sectors of the community joining us.

“It’s unlikely that we’ll see another Platinum Jubilee in our nation’s history, so it’s only right that this initiative is celebrated on a grand scale right across the UK.”

Iscoyd Park is a private country house wedding and events venue touching the borders of north Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire. It has been in the Godsal family since 1843 and has undergone a complete restoration in the last decade to create a backdrop for bespoke and exclusive events and weddings.

