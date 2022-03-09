Full speed ahead for Whitchurch test centre plea.

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 09/03/2022 - Driving Instructor Protest in Whitchurch over the closure of Whitchurch Driving Test Centre. In Picture: Driving through High Street, Whitchurch..

Around 20 driving instructors and 13 other cars staged a convoy through the town centre on Wednesday, starting from Sainsbury's in London Road and past the current test centre at Lodge Paul Moss.

They also deliberately drove past Whitchurch Civic Centre where members of the town council have offered to host the tests if the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) goes ahead with plans to close the current base, on Sunday April 10.

Veteran driving instructor Ron Ingall, who has been teaching learners for 47 years, said they were very pleased with the response from the driving school fraternity and the support from the public for their protest.

He said: "Everybody knows someone who is learning to drive at some point and this is a growing town so there is only going to be more people needing to take their tests in the future.

"The nearest test centre to here is Crewe which is 14 miles away and we feel that is too far for people in the town and even further for people who come from the areas surround Whitchurch."

The campaign is being supported by the deputy mayor of Whitchurch Town Council Andy Hill and Market Drayton town councillor and county councillor Ian Nellins.

The Town Council has written to the DVSA offering them the use of the civic centre to host driving tests at little or no cost to them.

A spokesman for the DVSA said: "I understand there have been discussions, I think ideas are still under consideration.

"Offers of ‘free’ accommodation would need to meet very specific parameters to prove that a site was suitable, safe and would not incur extra costs because of short-term agreements or maintenance and repair costs."

The DVSA cannot commit to viewing or accepting any such offers.