People in Whitchurch must not to left high and dry without a swimming pool says MP

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/01/2022 - SHROPSHIRE MAGAZINE FEATURE - Helen Morgan MP for Liberal Democrats at her home in Harmer Hill near Shrewsbury..

The MP is calling for free transport to an alternative facility to be made available.

Her comments follow on from the launch of a feasibility study for a replacement leisure centre on the site.

The old centre, off Bridgewater Street, has been closed for two years and the council said last week that it will not reopen.

Defects in the pool include a major leak and Shropshire Council says it will not reopen in its present guise.

Helen said that Whitchurch residents had been urged to use a swimming pool 14 miles away in Market Drayton and there was no direct transport between the two towns.

She said that the decision to close the pool was yet another in a long line of vital facilities, such as the driving test centre, being closed.

“My inbox is full of emails from families who can’t easily get to Market Drayton, or can’t get a space in swimming schools there," she said.

"That’s why I’ve written to the leader of Shropshire Council to ask for additional lesson spaces at alternative pools and a free shuttle bus to them. I’d like to see the operational savings from the pool closure spent directly on providing an alternative for Whitchurch.

"Whitchurch residents are tired of seeing their precious facilities close one-by-one. A new leisure centre is extremely welcome, but the people here can’t wait for years with no access to a realistic alternative.

"We cannot let Whitchurch residents be left high and dry by these sorts of closures.”

When news of the survey into a new leisure centre was released last week, Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, place, tourism and transport, said: “Everyone has been very disappointed that the current centre has been unable to reopen, but this is a situation that is not going to change.

"The building is not structurally sound, but a new facility could be a massive benefit to all.”