Bat woman lined up for talk in Whitchurch

By David Tooley

Bat woman Dr Allyson Walsh will be taking an audience Around the World in 80 Mammals - mainly bats - next week.

A bat
Dr Walsh is a wildlife biologist will be recalling an interesting and varied career in several countries during her talk to the Whitchurch Branch of the Wildlife Trust on Wednesday (Feb 9).

Dr Walsh started life reintroducing dormice, tracking pine martens in Scotland, catching deer for parks across UK, tracking badgers/foxes/deer/bats for projects as a research assistant at Bristol University many years ago.

She set up the National Bats and Habitats Survey then the National Bat Monitoring Programme.

She left for the US and worked on fruit bats overseas for many years, then San Diego Zoo on Californian condors, desert tortoises, loggerhead shrike, Hawaiian birds (2001-2015).

She returned to the UK late 2015 and spent a few years in Cambridge at the University with academics studying the topical subject of zoonoses - infectious diseases that jumped from a non-human animal to human.

Around the World in 80 Mammals (mainly bats) will be held at Bargates Hall, behind St Alkmunds Church, Church Street , Whitchurch, SY13 1LB, from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

There's a price of £3 for members and £4 for non members with under 18s getting in for £1.

For more details and tickets visit https://www.shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/events/2022-02-09-around-world-80-mammals-mainly-bats-whitchurch-branch

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

