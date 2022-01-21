MP writes to leaders over 'outrageous' closure of Whitchurch test centre

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has written to DVSA chief executive Loveday Ryder and the minister responsible Baroness Vere as she backs the campaign to keep Whitchurch Test Centre open.

The move to close the Whitchurch centre and move it to Crewe with no consultation on the process has sparked outrage among residents.

In the letter to Baroness Vere, Mrs Morgan said the closure was “particularly devastating for those living in my rural constituency whose closest test centre will soon be 14 miles away.”

The MP added that she wanted to know what the government were doing about the closure decision saying, “I am receiving a flood of emails from my constituents who are rightfully angry about this closure, as the latest in a series of cuts to services in Shropshire.”

In her letter to the DVSA chief executive, Mrs Morgan argued that closing the centre has left residents angry, with young people across the Whitchurch and surrounding areas massively affected by the proposed change. She added that while closing the centre may save money it will massively affect the rural area.

The MP plans to meet with campaigners petitioning to keep the centre open next week. She said: “The decision to close the centre in Whitchurch is outrageous and should be overturned by the DVSA, residents in our area do not need more local services being taken away from them.

“The next nearest centre is miles away in Crewe and with our area already being so disconnected it will come as a hammer blow to residents just wanting to learn how to drive. It will also massively affect those working at the centre, they shouldn’t see their place of work closed with no prior consultation.