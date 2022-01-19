Hunt saboteur taken to hospital after being hit by horse

Part of the video footage

Sam Morley, 37, says he was left with concussion, swollen temple and muscle trauma when the collision happened on land at Ash Magna, near Whitchurch on Saturday afternoon.

He had been monitoring the North Shropshire Hunt with others from the Staffordshire Hunt Saboteurs. A video released by the saboteurs on social media has been viewed 152,000 times.

Mr Morely, from Stoke on Trent, claims he was ridden at deliberately while a statement from the hunt claims the rider was unable to take evasive action when two horses in front of him suddenly changed direction.

The anti-hunt group said: "Our male saboteur ensured he was facing the hunt and filming for his own safety. Thankfully the horses' hooves somehow missed his body. He was then able to walk for assistance and wait for an ambulance."

West Midlands Ambulance said that an ambulance was send to Ash Lane at 3.16pm on Saturday to reports of a patient who had become injured after an incident involving a horse.

"We sent one ambulance to the scene and treated a man for injuries not believed to be serious and he was conveyed to hospital for further treatment," said a A spokesperson.

West Mercia Police is believed to be carrying out investigations to ascertain if any offences occurred.

A spokesperson for the North Shropshire Hunt said: "The hunt is aware of an incident which occurred while the mounted followers were riding across private farmland on January 15.

"As can be seen in the heavily-edited footage, the rider involved was closely following behind two other horses and was unable to take evasive action to avoid the person who was unexpectedly in front of him when the two horses in front suddenly changed direction.