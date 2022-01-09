Notification Settings

Evening hairspraying sets off fire alarm at north Shropshire sheltered accommodation

By David TooleyWhitchurchPublished:

Firefighters gave advice to occupiers of sheltered accommodation in Whitchurch after an evening hair sprayer set off an automatic fire alarm.

A fire engine
A fire engine

A crew from Whitchurch Fire Station was scrambled to St Johns Park, in the town, at 8.15pm on Saturday evening.

When they arrived on the scene they found it had been a false alarm but with good intent. They did not need to use any fire service kit and sent the service stop message at 8.29pm.

Whitchurch's fire crew later Tweeted: "On arrival crews found no fire present and alarm caused by occupier using aerosol spray.

"Advice given and the crew made themselves available."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

