Evening hairspraying sets off fire alarm at north Shropshire sheltered accommodation

A crew from Whitchurch Fire Station was scrambled to St Johns Park, in the town, at 8.15pm on Saturday evening.
When they arrived on the scene they found it had been a false alarm but with good intent. They did not need to use any fire service kit and sent the service stop message at 8.29pm.
Whitchurch's fire crew later Tweeted: "On arrival crews found no fire present and alarm caused by occupier using aerosol spray.
"Advice given and the crew made themselves available."
Second 📟 yesterday at 2015 By @SFRS_Control to an AFA at a sheltered accomadation in town. On arrival crews found no fire present and alarm caused by occupier using aerosol spray. Advice given and the crew made themselves available. pic.twitter.com/ar5exVFL15— Whitchurch Station (@SFRS_Whitchurch) January 9, 2022