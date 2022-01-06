Repair work continuing as burst water pipe floods A41

The burst pipe resulted in water tearing a hole in the A41

Severn Trent has confirmed it has workers dealing with the burst pipe on the A41 on Prees Heath dual carriageway, just off the roundabout with the A49.

Some residents were without water for a time after the incident around 2.45pm on Wednesday, but Severn Trent said supply issues had been fixed by around 7.45pm.

Meanwhile the northbound lane from the Prees Heath Roundabout remained closed, with a diversion in place.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said that the full repair work to the pipe was proving more difficult than expected, and were not able to offer a timescale for its completion.

He said: "We’re really sorry for the disruption caused by a burst water pipe on the A41 near Whitchurch.

"We're pleased to say we're not aware of any supply interruptions and we've got teams on-site, working really hard to carry out the repair as quickly as possible.

"Fixing the pipe is proving to be a little bit more complex than we first thought, but we want to assure everyone that it’s our absolute priority to return the road back to normal as soon as we can."