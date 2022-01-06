Notification Settings

A41 repairs expected to be complete this weekend after burst pipe damages road

By Dominic Robertson

Shropshire Council says it hopes work on a major county road will be completed by Saturday after a burst water pipe caused significant damage.

The burst pipe ruptured the road surface

A burst water pipe on the A41 at Prees Heath ruptured the northbound road surface on Wednesday afternoon, leading to the closure of the route and some nearby residents without water for a few hours.

Shropshire Council has confirmed that Severn Trent has now completed the repair work to the water main on the Prees Heath dual carriageway, just off the roundabout with the A49.

The road is now set to be resurfaced tomorrow with officials saying it will reopen as soon as it is safe to drive on.

It is hoped it will be open sometime on Saturday, and in the meantime a signed diversion is in place.

Earlier on a spokesman for Severn Trent apologised for the disruption.

"We’re really sorry for the disruption caused by a burst water pipe on the A41 near Whitchurch," he said.

"We're pleased to say we're not aware of any supply interruptions and we've got teams on-site, working really hard to carry out the repair as quickly as possible."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

