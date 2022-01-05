Notification Settings

Two crashes on Shropshire roads

By Sue Austin

A casualty had to be helped from a car after a two vehicle crash on the A442 in Telford.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21
The collision happened at 1pm on Wednesday on the A442 Queensway Southbound near A5 Rampart Way, the Hollinswood Interchange, near the merger with the entry slip road.

There were initial fears that people were trapped in their vehicles and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent to crews to the scene to help the other emergency services.

A spokesman said one person was assisted from one of the cars.

Emergency services were also in the Whitchurch area after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

West Mercia Police said the collision happened on the B5476, Tilstock Road.

"Emergency services are in the northbound carriageway, please use an alternative route, if you have to pass, please pass slowly for the safety of emergency services," police said.

