Two crashes on Shropshire roads

The collision happened at 1pm on Wednesday on the A442 Queensway Southbound near A5 Rampart Way, the Hollinswood Interchange, near the merger with the entry slip road.

There were initial fears that people were trapped in their vehicles and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent to crews to the scene to help the other emergency services.

A spokesman said one person was assisted from one of the cars.

Emergency services were also in the Whitchurch area after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

West Mercia Police said the collision happened on the B5476, Tilstock Road.