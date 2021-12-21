Delightful donkeys picture is winner for Megan

Megan Brown, 15, from Whitchurch, took this winning image of donkeys

The striking photo, entitled ‘Delightful Donkeys’, was taken by 15-year-old Megan Brown, from Whitchurch, Shropshire, and won first prize in the competition’s ‘Picture Perfect Pets’ category after being singled out from more than 6,500 entries this year.

Every year, the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards invites youngsters aged 18 years and under to capture the animal kingdom on a camera or a mobile device.

Megan said: “I’m so happy that the judges liked my photo so much.

”I took this photo when I had just brought the donkeys in for the night into their stable. I feel like it really captures their characters and personalities. The donkeys have been with us for one year, after being rehomed, they have become much more confident – with their characters shining through more and more each day. Mary is loving, caring - whilst Jenny her daughter is mischievous, yet will still hide behind her mum if she gets scared, even though she is the bigger of the two!”

This year’s awards were blind-judged online by a panel of experts in wildlife photography, including photographer and TV presenter and RSPCA Vice President Chris Packham. Also on the panel were wildlife photographer and former competition winner Catriona Parfitt, professional wildlife photographer and photographic guide Ellie Rothnie, wildlife photographer, filmmaker and previous winner Dani Connor and the RSPCA’s multimedia manager Andrew Forsyth and senior photographer Emma Jacobs.

Judge and awards host Chris Packham said: “The high quality and range of animal photos received this year has been astounding, particularly given the restrictions of the pandemic. We do know that several of this year’s finalists took up photography when the first covid lockdown happened in 2020, which just shows how rewarding taking eye-catching pictures can be even during the most difficult of times.