Clerk resigns during council meeting following criticism from business leaders

Whitchurch Town Council will once again be left without a clerk in the new year following the impending departure of Luke Trevaskis, who has held the position in a locum capacity since June.

There has not been a permanent clerk in post since former clerk Nicola Young left last summer, several months after she was convicted and fined for deleting an audio recording of a meeting after a Freedom of Information request by a council member.

Mr Trevaskis was criticised at a meeting last week by Whitchurch Business Group (WBG) over an email exchange which representatives from the group described as “aggressive and unprofessional”.

He resigned during part of the meeting held in private session shortly afterwards. The reasons for his departure have not been confirmed.

The email, sent to more than 60 town businesses, said a complaint from WBG to the council had breached data protection legislation and had been passed to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Group representatives, speaking in the public session of the last council meeting of the year, demanded an apology from Mr Trevaskis over the email, which they said had caused some members to leave the organisation in fear of being fined.

However he said the email was sent after obtaining legal advice from Shropshire Council, adding that the council had a legal duty to protect the data of its employees.

The complaint from WBG said town council staff were not adequately manning the civic centre – failing to reply to emails, not returning calls and not making meeting information available on the council’s website.

It called into question whether the clerk, who also works for a number of other authorities, was spreading himself too thinly.

Mayor John Sinnott said he agreed with the group’s concerns – adding that he often did not get replies to his own emails.

However it has now emerged that, later in the meeting, Mr Trevaskis announced his resignation from the locum clerk position.

The announcement came after public and press were excluded from the meeting for councillors to discuss a number of confidential matters, including staffing.

Following the meeting, Mr Trevaskis said: “The council has engaged positively with staff in recent months to undertake a review and establish a new staffing structure that will begin to be implemented in the new year.

“The council is currently advertising for an accounts officer and is pleased to announce a number of exciting positions will open to applicants in the coming weeks, backed by the government-funded Kickstart Scheme.

“Whilst the council continuously strives to improve its services, the margin of unanswered calls/emails is currently understood to fall below one percent.