Whitchurch girls' new training kit carries a hashtag memory of Aaron

Whitchurch Alport Girls Under 13s

Whitchurch Alport Girls Juniors U13 have a brand new training kit after raising hundreds of pounds from a JustGiving fundraising campaign - and from the generosity of local people.

Parent Andy Barlow said: "Girls and women's football is becoming ever more popular with over 1,000 new girls youth and women's teams being registered since the women's world cup in June 2019.

"Unfortunately they still don't see the same recognition as the men's and boys teams although over time I think this will change as many more girls are inspired to play."

The side has tried to attract sponsors but, after having no luck, they turned to the power of the Whitchurch footballing community, who turned up trumps.

One of the offline donations, for £500 came from funds raised in memory of 22 year old Aaron Millington who tragically died in January 2020 after a car accident.

"Aaron was Whitchurch Alport's biggest fan and we have had #forazza placed on the back of our new training jackets in his memory," said Andy. "We would like to thank everyone for their generosity."

The girls' side was set to see their new kit for the first time on Friday (Dec 10), during their Christmas party at Yockings Park, Whitchurch, where there is a football stand named in Aaron's honour.

The team usually plays its home games at Sir John Talbot's School, in Whitchurch, and trains at the rugby club.

"We are also fundraising for new training goalposts because they went up a year and need a new size," said Andy.

And after a tough few years the on-pitch signs are looking great too.

Managed by Elizabeth Mackie, with two coaches Katy and Mark Madeley, they have pulled off some fine recent results.

"We drew 3-3 against Shrewsbury's Saha Tigers after going 2-0 down," said proud dad Andy. "My daughter Charley scored the equaliser with seconds left. It was an amazing game.

"And last week we won against Bridgnorth."

Andy said the girls have shown great resilience over the last few years, turning up even when they have been beaten handsomely.

"It's wonderful to see the team emerging, and we would like to thank everyone who is making it possible."