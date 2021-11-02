Man from Shropshire border charged with murder

Police have confirmed that a man has been charged with murder

Daniel Griffiths, 43, of Stafford Street in Audlem, on the north Shropshire border, is accused of the murder of Andrew Guy.

Mr Guy, 54, was found dead at an address in Buerton, Crewe, on Sunday, October 17.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death led to two people being arrested.

A post mortem has taken place and police said Mr Guy’s next of kin are being supported by officers.

Griffiths was arrested on Friday, October 29, and taken into custody for questioning.

He has since been charged with murder and is due to appear at Crewe Magistrates Court today.