Business park approved

The site viewed from the existing access off Prees Road. Picture: Google Street View.

The development, off Prees Road in Whitchurch to the south of the town, will include a coach park and 15 units aimed at smaller start-up companies.

The site, which is currently vacant farmland, is earmarked to become a “gateway” business park in the council’s development plan and the applicant, Leons Properties Ltd, has ambitions to expand it further in the future.

A report by planning officer Richard Denison says the scheme “will enable the rebalancing of the town’s higher than average levels of out-commuting” by creating new job opportunities.

The largest unit will be 288 square metres, with three measuring 193 square metres and the remaining 11 being 168 square metres.

The 10-space coach park will be operated by Happy Days Coaches, which is relocating from Bronington and was described by the applicant as the “anchor tenant” when the plans were submitted last year.

A statement at the time said the coach park had been located towards the back of the site “for both security and aesthetic purposes”.

The business park will be accessed via an improved junction off Prees Road, which will also provide access to Cadstones Building Supplies, which is based next to the site.

A total of 88 parking spaces and cycle storage are also included in the plans, as well as a crossing point for pedestrians to reach the footpath running along the opposite side of the road, which leads to the nearest bus stop 400 metres away near Sir John Talbot School.

The report says there were two objections to the plans from neighbours, who cited the loss of greenfield land, road safety, and concerns that there would be no demand for the units given that there are empty buildings in the town already.

Addressing road safety fears, the report says: “The highways manager has assessed the application and considers that the proposed junction would provide a suitable access to serve the development.”

There were also two neutral comments made by people voicing fears about possible contamination of Alderford Lake.

However Mr Denison’s report says: “The outfall from the water treatment plant will not impact on the water quality of ground water and would not impact upon Alderford Lake.”

The report concludes: “The principle for this commercial development is acceptable, whilst the proposed design and layout will respect this edge of town location and neighbouring properties and will not result in any detrimental impact on amenity.

“The existing boundary trees and hedging will be retained, whilst the proposed development will not impact on any protected species.