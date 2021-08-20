Jackie Weaver joins forces with climate campaigner to call for more electric chargers

Jackie Weaver

Jackie, who lives in Prees, had to oversee a Zoom meeting of Handforth Parish Council and her control of the difficult councillors made the meeting go viral.

Now she is endorsing Sue Peachey's campaign to lobby Sainbury's to install electric vehicle (EV) points in stores in the Bath and North East Somerset area.

Sue was called on to participate in the UK’s first ever Climate Assembly. She was one of 108 UK citizens who were selected by the Government to help decide how the nation should meet its net zero goals. Her journey to becoming a climate champion was captured in the documentary The People Vs Climate Change, available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The experience inspired her to purchase an electric vehicle and join her local parish council to push for local action on climate change.

Jackie, who herself has an electric car, said: “Sue’s transformation from everyday citizen to eco-ambassador is an inspiration to those in the country who want to speak up about issues that mean a lot to them but are too put off by the uphill struggle of getting your voice heard.

"As an electric car driver myself, I think the campaign to get big stores like Sainsbury’s to install more chargers is an incredibly important one and I’m invested in helping Sue pin the store down and persuade them to act on their commitments. As we battle against the climate crisis, we need more people like Sue across the country to stand up and realise they do have the authority to effect positive change in the world.”

The support has thrilled Sue who said: “I was over the moon to meet Jackie and receive her backing for my campaign. It was only recently, after my time in the Climate Assembly, that I realised the extent of the global emergency we find ourselves in. I hope Sainsbury’s, and other big companies like them, will start to sit up and take notice of what local communities like mine are saying. We, the people, have the authority after all! I look forward to Sainsbury’s setting a firm date for meeting with me.”

The campaign has also been backed by BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham.