New date set for auction of rare 16th century artefact worth millions

The Elizabethan overmantle which is being put up for auction

The ornate oak overmantle, which has links to royalty, is being sold by Whitchurch Auctions and is estimated to bring between £1.9 million and £5m.

It was due to be auctioned on Monday but was removed from the listing with short notice.

Michael Jones, an auctioneer at Whitchurch Auctions, said it is now expected to be auctioned online on August 30.

The artefact was rescued from the scrapheap two year’s ago by Andrew Potter, who lives in Stafford.

Andrew acquired the artefact from Seighford Hall, near Stafford, intending to make it into a headboard for a bed.

But he has since been told of its true worth and now it is attracting attention from prospective buyers around the world.

Andrew said he was contacted by a museum expert who said it could be worth millions of pounds.

The stunning carving, which depicts Queen Elizabeth I coat of arms and is almost 9ft by 5ft, is currently being stored safely in a vault.

The overmantle had been gifted to paymaster general Richard Eld by Queen Elizabeth I for services rendered to the crown.