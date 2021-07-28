L-R: (front row) William Titchen, Charlotte Titchen, Elliott Beddows, (middle row) Samuel Wiggins, Henry Dodd, Hugo Manuel, Seth Baillie, Evie Baillie, Emilia Bennett, (back row) Benn Magee and Jacob Elliott

The heroic youngsters who went the extra mile for their community were awarded as winners of the Whitchurch Rotary Club's Extra Mile competition.

Stories of caring, generosity and personal courage have highlighted some of the best examples of community spirit by young people in Whitchurch during a year of Covid-19 lockdowns.

Now their selfless willingness to make life better for people during the coronavirus pandemic has been honoured by Whitchurch Rotary Club.

Each youngster received an engraved glass plaque and certificate when they gathered at Alderford Lake for what the Rotary president Dave Simcock described as “a sobering evening”.

He said: "It was a privilege to share an occasion with the cream of the town’s young people whose unselfish actions to help others have been overwhelming."

The ‘Extra Mile Awards’ were presented by Diane Nelson and Amanda Carpenter from the joint sponsors The Grocott Family Charitable Trust and SBC Training.

Nominations were received from proud parents, grandparents, headteachers and friends as well as unconnected individuals who simply wished to draw attention to young heroes who were helping their communities through one of the most difficult years in recent memory.

Clair Schafer, director of SBC Training, told them: “You are a credit to your friends, families and community who I am sure are very proud of you. But, most of all, you are a credit to yourselves and you should be proud of yourselves.”

In ages six to 11 years, the awards went to: Henry Dodd, aged seven; Charlotte Titchen, aged eight, and her brother William, aged six; Samuel Wiggins, aged 11; Elliott Beddows, aged six; Hugo Manuel, aged six; Seth Baillie, aged eight, Evie Baillie, aged 10, and Sophie Baillie, aged 12; and Emilia Bennett, aged 10.

