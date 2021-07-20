100th birthday celebrations for Edna who met love of life thanks to POW connection

Edna Taylor celebrating her 100th birthday with her family

A special party was held in Shropshire by her family for Mrs Taylor, who turned 100 on Tuesday.

Edna May Taylor was born in Old Fletton, Peterborough, and worked as a hairdresser until she was called up and joined the Fire Service during the Second World War.

Her brother Don was a Japanese POW and became friends with a fellow prisoner-of-war George Taylor during their incarceration.

Don remained good friends with George when they were released and once back in UK he introduced him to his sister, Edna.

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 17/07/2021..Pic in Muckleton, Shawbury, where Edna Taylor was celebrating her 100th birthday, Here pictured in her war uniform when she was a firefighter aged in her 20s..

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 17/07/2021..Pic in Muckleton, Shawbury, where Edna Taylor was celebrating her 100th birthday, here with husband George Taylor when they were wed in Old Fletton in Peterborough..

The two fell in love and this resulted in a long and happy marriage and two children, Pam and Philip.

Daughter, Pam Haighton said her parents were both hairdressers and spent many happy years in Watlington, Oxfordshire, where they owned the local salon.

"They moved to Towcester, Cambridgeshire and North Devon during their working life and eventually to Shropshire 25 years ago to be near to us," she said.

Keen to be involved in the local community they soon joined the local bowls club and attended social events at their local village hall.

Mr Taylor died in 2005.

Today Edna, who lives near Whitchurch, still enjoys jigsaw puzzles, reading and knitting and before lockdown enjoyed her weekly lunches at the local Age UK group.