Business booming as Shropshire auction house prepares for upcoming market

Ashley Jones, head of country house and significant collections, with a 17th century painting at Trevanion Fine Art Auctioneers

Business is "booming" at Trevanion Auctioneers and Valuers in Whitchurch, which is looking forward to its next sale on June 23.

Specialising in a mixture of fine art, jewellery, furniture and other vintage items, the company said the whole industry is experiencing a welcome boost in the Covid pandemic recovery.

Helena Waudby, silver and jewellery valuer, said: "It's been bigger than ever. The market has been experiencing a boom, especially in areas of jewellery.

"The appetite for antiques is growing. I think because people aren't going away as much and we're all still locked in to a certain extent, a lot of people are trying online auctions for the first time.

"I think auction houses across the country are experiencing a boom, we've certainly noticed it."

The auction house, based in Whitchurch's historic Joyce Building, has been operating with sales broadcast online, taking bids via the internet and over the phone.

"We're quite surprised by the response and I don't think we quite expected it to be as busy as it has been," Helena added.

"We do miss people coming in here but really we've been busier than ever."

Refurbished

Among the items up for sale on June 23 will be an English school portrait of two ladies, circa 1650.

Expected to fetch between £2,000 to £4,000, it gives viewers an insight into politics, gender hierarchy and society in 17th century England and originates from the estate of Lord Kenyon, Gredington.

Trevanion has refurbished the Joyce Building throughout lockdown in order to keep up with the business's expansion.

Helena said: "Lockdown was a good opportunity to work on the building. We've expanded so we've added on an extension.

"We found we were getting busier and we needed more room to accommodate items coming in as the business grows.

"We've also carried out a general refurbishment so it's an overall nicer experience for our clients, but have made sure its history remains as the building is a big part of Whitchurch and its heritage."