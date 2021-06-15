Warning that Whitchurch swimming pool leak means it may never reopen

Whitchurch swimming pool

Defects with the swimming pool linked with a leak mean that is will not be able to reopen even with the planned relaxation of social distancing next month.

The swimming centre has been closed since March 2020 when it became apparent it was impossible to implement Covid-safe measures such as social distancing at the pool, originally built in 1972.

Since then, investigations to identify the cause of an on-going leak and the practicalities of carrying out repair works mean the pool is not fit to reopen.

The council says that an extensive and detailed condition survey, together with a structural engineer’s, report highlights the need for further extensive remedial works which are not considered cost effective due to inadequate foundations and the age of the building.

Council officers, with the support of consultants, are now considering all future options for the facility, taking into account the practicalities and potential costs of repair to enable the centre to reopen, as well as the costs of providing a new facility.

Disappointed

Shropshire Council's leisure services manager, Peter Davis, said: “We’re very disappointed that we won’t be able to reopen for the expected relaxation in social distancing. We very much understand the frustrations for local swimmers, clubs and children who have missed their time in the water.

“We must however take a view on what is best for Whitchurch in the long term.

"The cost of repairs to reinstate the facility and keep it operating safely over the next five years are significant. This is on top of the increasing annual costs of operating such an old building.

“So, it is vital that cabinet consider all options, including a replacement facility, to give best value for Whitchurch from any investment. Final plans for the centre will depend on the results of a needs assessment and feasibility work and will be subject to wider community consultation before any final decision.”

A report highlighting the options for swimming provision in Whitchurch is to be presented to Shropshire Council’s cabinet.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, cabinet member for communities, place, tourism & transport, said: “The council is unable to commit to a specific timetable for reopening or replacing the swimming centre until all options have been discussed publicly by cabinet.