Sausage dog day fun in store at cafe

Park View Cafe on the edge of the Combermere Abbey estate, between Nantwich and Whitchurch, is going to be hosting a "daxi" walk and fun day in conjunction with Dachshing Doggies Dog Groomers.

Anyone with a dachshund is welcome to pre-book to join the canine gathering on Sunday, July 4. The event is in aid of The Red Foundation, a charity that promotes the health and well-being of dachshunds and provides emergency rescue help for the breed.

Chloe Anderson of Dachshing Doggies said: “We have now been working at Park View Business Centre for a year and this fun event will be a lovely way of celebrating our first twelve months. It’s been a great place to start my business and to build my wonderful loyal customer base. We handle all sizes and shapes of dogs in the parlour – from Great Danes through to the smallest terrier. We are passionate about our dachshunds in particular!”