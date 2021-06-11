Sausage dog day fun in store at cafe

Published:

A cafe will set tails wagging with a sausage dog day.

Park View Cafe on the edge of the Combermere Abbey estate, between Nantwich and Whitchurch, is going to be hosting a "daxi" walk and fun day in conjunction with Dachshing Doggies Dog Groomers.

Anyone with a dachshund is welcome to pre-book to join the canine gathering on Sunday, July 4. The event is in aid of The Red Foundation, a charity that promotes the health and well-being of dachshunds and provides emergency rescue help for the breed.

Chloe Anderson of Dachshing Doggies said: “We have now been working at Park View Business Centre for a year and this fun event will be a lovely way of celebrating our first twelve months. It’s been a great place to start my business and to build my wonderful loyal customer base. We handle all sizes and shapes of dogs in the parlour – from Great Danes through to the smallest terrier. We are passionate about our dachshunds in particular!”

Peter Beckett, director of Park View Business Centre, added: “We are thrilled to stage this event and we hope that it will be the first of many. As a dog friendly venue with masses of tarmac parking, it’s wonderful to allow people to come with their four-legged friends to enjoy the site. There will be a range of trade stands for people to browse amongst and our café will be open all day. After the two-mile walk through our woods and fields, I am sure this will be a very popular place to rest those little legs!”

