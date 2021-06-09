Green light for campsite expansion

The authority’s northern planning committee unanimously approved the application by committee chairman Paul Wynn at a meeting on Tuesday.

Councillor Wynn was not able to vote and left the table for the duration of the discussion.

Councillors Joyce Barrow and Gerald Dakin also withdrew from the debate and vote to avoid any potential perceived bias.

A report to the committee from planning officers said the farm, Hadley Park, off Wrexham Road on the outskirts of Whitchurch, had begun to diversify into tourism in 2014 when approval was granted for 10 touring caravan pitches and eight seasonal caravan pitches.

Two glamping pods and eight camping pitches were approved in 2017, and the farm also offers an equestrian cross-country course and cafe.

The new application was seeking to increase the number of units again, with the addition of another glamping pod and two shepherd huts.

Whitchurch Town Council supported the proposals and no objections were received from members of the public.

The committee heard that concerns raised by the council’s drainage officers had been resolved, and were the application not submitted by an elected member it would have been approved by officers under delegated powers.