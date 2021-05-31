Students design new festival logo

The arts festival logo

The event is a new arts festival inspired by artist and writer, Randolph Caldecott who lived in Whitchurch in the 1860s.

The inaugural event is planned for March 19 2022.

Pupil, Roisin Porter designed the main part of the logo in addition to work submitted by with Damica Mason who inspired the font.

Students from the school will also feature on parts of the website with the skyline by Isla Cotton being used as a footer on the site, the flowers submitted by Ava Mansell and the drawing submitted by Harriet Hulse will all be used on the site.

The logo and other designs will be used to promote the festival in addition to the website and other material produced to showcase the festival.