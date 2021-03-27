A5 and Whitchurch crashes among call-outs for Shropshire emergency crews

Paramedics were joined by fire crews at the collision which happened in Sandford shortly before 9.10am on Saturday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said that its crews based at Whitchurch, Prees and Wellington attended, but took no action as the casualty had already been freed by the paramedics.

Other incidents handled by the brigade included two-vehicle collision on the A5 between Preston Island and the Emstrey Island, in Shrewsbury, which happened at about 1.25pm.

In Telford Central a crew doused a pan fire caused by cooking left unattended at a house, in Hartshill Avenue, in Oakengates, at 3.40pm.