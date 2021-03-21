Girlfriend of Strictly Star suffers third degree burns as video goes disastrously wrong

AJ Pritchard in I'm a Celebrity last November

Abbie Quinnen, 23, had to have skin grafts after the accident, which set fire to her hair and clothing.

Boyfriend AJ, 26, put the blaze out with a tea towel before Abbie was driving to hospital in London by his brother Curtis.

The brothers learnt dancing and performing skills at their parents' dance and fitness academy at Burleydam near Whitchurch.

AJ and Abbie, who is also a professional dancer, were filming a video in London following a YouTube tutorial on turning a glass bottle into a vase when it went horribly wrong.

They kept the accident, which happened in January, under wraps but took to Instagram this weekend to thank hospital staff at the Chelsea & Westminster burns unit for Abbie's "incredible care and treatment".

She posted: "I am sad I have been absent in the last few weeks and haven't posted much with AJ, we so desperately wanted to be able to share daily vlogs with you all but unfortunately I have had an accident.

'"Whilst we were attempting to create a glass bottle into a vase following a YouTube tutorial it went terribly wrong and it resulted in me incurring injuries and burns requiring continuous hospital treatment over the past seven weeks.

"I really need you all to be careful with what you're doing and if you're copying any YouTube videos.

"I also want to say a massive thank you to the nurses and doctors and the Chelsea & Westminster burns unit for their incredible care and treatment.'

The Strictly star posted that he wanted to keep things brief.

"I'm just saying thank you for all the lovely messages, thank you very much for all the love and support and the kind messages.

'"I know we haven't replied to everybody. But we will talk about it further down the line when we both feel comfortable.