Man rescued from vehicle after Whitchurch crash

A man had to be rescued from his vehicle after a crash near Whitchurch.

The incident happened on the B5476 in Coton shortly before 1.55pm on Wednesday.

It involved two vehicles and the fire service reported one man became trapped following the crash.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four engines including the rescue tender from Prees, Wellington and Wem fire stations, as well as an operations officer.

Workers from West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) were on scene to treat the man for his injuries, the extent of which are not yet known.

West Mercia Police were also on scene to manage oncoming traffic and ensure the area was safe.

WMAS has been contacted for more information.

