Business park plan submitted

The site viewed from the existing access off Prees Road.

A coach park and 15 business units are proposed for an piece of land a mile southeast of Whitchurch, off Prees Road.

The site, which is currently vacant farmland, is earmarked as a “gateway” business park in the council’s development local plan.

The applicant, Leons Properties Ltd, says the initial application could pave the way for a future expansion.

The largest of the proposed units is 288 square metres, with three measuring 193 square metres and the remaining 11 being 168 square metres.

A design and access statement prepared by planning consultants Barnett Ratcliffe Partnership, agent to the applicant, says: “The units are designed as small business units to encourage fledging companies to flourish and potentially expand into larger units over time.”

The junction of Prees Road is to be improved and a ‘ghost island’ created for vehicles turning in, and the applicant says this will also benefit the building suppliers which neighbours the site.

An existing footpath along the opposite side of Prees Road creates a pedestrian route from the site to a bus stop 400 metres to the north, near Sir John Talbot School, and a safe crossing point will be created as part of the junction improvements.

The business units will have dedicated parking spaces, a total of 88 across the site, and there will also be on-site cycle storage.

A 10-space coach park will be provided for an “anchor tenant”, and has been located at the back of the site “for both security and aesthetic purposes”, according to the statement.

The business units will all be single-storey and there are also plans for solar panels to be installed on the roofs.

The statement concludes: “Our client wishes to provide a quality business park, which does not overpower the existing area and in accordance with the local plan, provide facilities that will encourage employment growth in the local area.

“It is intended to explore the possibility of using solar panels (subject to availability) to reduce requirement on the local network.

“We believe the presented scheme is acceptable and in accordance with the local plan and relevant policies.”