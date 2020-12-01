Poorly cockerel rescued after being 'abandoned' in north Shropshire

The poorly cockerel that is believed to have been abandoned

The stray white leghorn cockerel had wandered into a resident’s garden in the Calverhall area on Tuesday so they called the RSPCA. The bird had been calling out throughout the early hours.

They kept the cockerel overnight and animal rescuer Nayman Dunderdale was sent to collect the bird the following day.

Nayman said the bird, which he named Sydney, was tame but very vocal and had been calling every hour from 1am.

He said that appeals to trace an owner had been unsuccessful and believes Sydney was probably abandoned.

The bird has now been taken in by a specialist boarding establishment, Page’s Poultry in Burton-on-Trent, where he will be treated for an infestation of red mites. Once he has recovered he will be rehomed.

Personalities

Nayman said: “We do come across a lot of abandoned cockerels – people take them on and don’t always realise their needs. Sydney is a beautiful bird but the fact he was very vocal may have been the reason he was abandoned.

“We would ask that if anyone has any information as to who may have owned Sydney, to call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The animal welfare charity is asking people to properly consider whether to take on poultry as pets as cockerels being abandoned is not uncommon.

Nayman added: “Chickens can be rewarding to keep and though cockerels can get a bad rep for being noisy and sometimes aggressive, with the right care and knowledge, they can make great pets and are absolutely fascinating to watch and care for.

“They have their own individual personalities and can be friendly and quite tame, so it’s really worth putting in time and patience to get more out of them and really enjoy them, but before deciding to keep chickens of any kind it’s important to consider whether you have the knowledge, time, facilities, money and commitment needed to care for them.

“For people who would like to keep hens, we would ask them to always consider rehoming a rescue hen, and avoid hatching them themselves from eggs, as you can’t be sure of the gender and may find yourself with cockerels instead.”