Carden Park Hotel getaway for evicted I'm a Celebrity contestants

I'm a Celebrity campmates are staying in a hotel near the Shropshire border after being voted out of the castle.

Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire, around eight miles north of Whitchurch, was revealed as the luxury destination for the celebrities to relax after the trials and tribulations of being cooped up in Gwrych Castle on the Welsh coast.

The 4-star hotel is around an hour's drive from Gwrych Castle.

The news was revealed by Good Morning Britain's Ross King on the ITV show today .

Popular as a weekend away choice for people living in Shropshire, Carden Park is set in 1,000 acres of countryside and there are a variety of amenities on site.

This includes an AA Rosette-awarded restaurant, championship golf courses as well as a new £10 million spa.

The first two campmates to swop the cold and camp of the castle for hotel luxury were paralympian Hollie Arnold and West End star Ruthie Henshall.

