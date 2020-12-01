Carden Park Hotel getaway for evicted I'm a Celebrity contestants

Carden Park Hotel

Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire, around eight miles north of Whitchurch, was revealed as the luxury destination for the celebrities to relax after the trials and tribulations of being cooped up in Gwrych Castle on the Welsh coast.

The 4-star hotel is around an hour's drive from Gwrych Castle.

The news was revealed by Good Morning Britain's Ross King on the ITV show today .

Popular as a weekend away choice for people living in Shropshire, Carden Park is set in 1,000 acres of countryside and there are a variety of amenities on site.

This includes an AA Rosette-awarded restaurant, championship golf courses as well as a new £10 million spa.