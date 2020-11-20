Praise for Charlotte’s poppy designs

Charlotte Perkins, a year 10 student at Sir John Talbot’s School in Whitchurch, has been praised by staff and her fellow pupils.
In total, she raised £123 for the charity through her homemade fundraising, which involved traditional poppies as well as poppy-related gifts.
Ahead of Remembrance Day, Charlotte set about making a number of felt poppy designs over half term with the view of selling these to staff at the school.
She created a variety of different poppy designs for people to purchase, some of a poppy field and others of individuals flowers.
She also crocheted some key rings for people to attach to clothing or accessories.
Charlotte said: “I wanted to do something different this year and do something that would raise money for the Royal British Legion.
“I like sewing and doing crochet so I thought I would make poppies and see how much money I could raise. My target was to raise at least £50 so I was really pleased to pass on £123.”
Charlotte’s designs were also available in the local Whitchurch store Moo and Boom for a donation to the cause.
A spokesman from Sir John Talbot’s School said everyone was impressed with the craftsmanship shown by Charlotte and were proud to wear her poppies.
He said: “We would like to express how proud we are of Charlotte.
“She has truly displayed our school values of empathy and creativity through her fundraising.
"Working determinedly over half term she created beautiful poppies and as a result managed to smash her fundraising target for a very worthy cause.”