Praise for Charlotte’s poppy designs

Charlotte Perkins from Sir John Talbot's School

Charlotte Perkins, a year 10 student at Sir John Talbot’s School in Whitchurch, has been praised by staff and her fellow pupils.

In total, she raised £123 for the charity through her homemade fundraising, which involved traditional poppies as well as poppy-related gifts.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, Charlotte set about making a number of felt poppy designs over half term with the view of selling these to staff at the school.

She created a variety of different poppy designs for people to purchase, some of a poppy field and others of individuals flowers.

She also crocheted some key rings for people to attach to clothing or accessories.

Charlotte said: “I wanted to do something different this year and do something that would raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Charlotte's poppy designs

“I like sewing and doing crochet so I thought I would make poppies and see how much money I could raise. My target was to raise at least £50 so I was really pleased to pass on £123.”

Charlotte’s designs were also available in the local Whitchurch store Moo and Boom for a donation to the cause.

A spokesman from Sir John Talbot’s School said everyone was impressed with the craftsmanship shown by Charlotte and were proud to wear her poppies.

He said: “We would like to express how proud we are of Charlotte.

“She has truly displayed our school values of empathy and creativity through her fundraising.