Whitchurch group continues to lend a hand

Steve Chapman with his daughter, part of Helping Hands Whitchurch

Helping Hands Whitchurch is back in action for November. The group hopes people will take up its offer of help this month with anything from picking up prescriptions to food shopping.

The group is being supported by the Rural Communities Charity and operating a more limited service but the free service will be active on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 2pm.

They can offer food shopping, prescription pick-ups, help with disposal of household refuse, a friendly chat or professional contact advice.