Whitchurch group continues to lend a hand

Helping Hands Whitchurch is back in action for November. The group hopes people will take up its offer of help this month with anything from picking up prescriptions to food shopping.
The group is being supported by the Rural Communities Charity and operating a more limited service but the free service will be active on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 2pm.
They can offer food shopping, prescription pick-ups, help with disposal of household refuse, a friendly chat or professional contact advice.
Volunteers are also welcome to join if they can spare the time to help. Contact Steve on 0777 3047744 or Hilary on 07889 355535 or email info@helpinghandswhitchurch.com heading your email with Helping Hands Revisited. Include contact details and a member of the team will get back in touch.