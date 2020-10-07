Reassurance team to answer Covid questions in north Shropshire

Shropshire's Coronavirus Reassurance Team will be in Whitchurch on Friday answering questions about the virus.

The team, which has been providing crucial support to residents and businesses since the start of the pandemic, will have be located near the town’s Friday Market.

Representatives from partner organisations will also be on hand to answer questions on a variety of topics.

Penny Bason, Shropshire Council’s Covid-19 Community Response Lead, said: “The Community Reassurance Team is working to support people and groups when they need to isolate.

"We are also here to help people understand the ever-changing guidance and encourage people to help prevent local and national lockdowns.

“We understand that people may have frustrations about life during the pandemic, but we are here to support people in any way we can.”

