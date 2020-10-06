Major north Shropshire road is shut for emergency repairs

A major road in north Shropshire is closed for much of today so that emergency repairs can be carried out.

A stretch of the A41 between Bletchley and Sandford, connecting Tern Hill and Whitchurch, is due to be shut between 9.30am and 3.30pm today.

A description of the project on Shropshire Council's website said it was an "urgent road closure to repair carriageway defects". The nature of the defects is not yet known.

The signposted diversion route, using the A49 and A53 south towards Shrewsbury, should take about 40 minutes, though there are connecting minor roads that could be used by smaller vehicles.

See shropshire.gov.uk/roads-and-highways/road-network-management/interactive-roadworks-map/interactive-roadwork-map-all-works/ to learn more.

