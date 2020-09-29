Advertising
Plans to build 68-bed nursing home in Whitchurch
Plans have been submitted to build a 68-bed nursing home in north Shropshire.
Liberty Care Developments and Anavo have recently made a planning application to create a residential, nursing and dementia care home on land at 169 Wrexham Road, in Whitchurch.
Andrew Baddeley, managing director of Liberty Care Developments, said: “We are thrilled to announce our plans for Whitchurch, which we believe will significantly improve the quality offer of care accommodation in the area.
“The proposal will deliver high quality 24-hour care for local elderly residents who can no longer safely live in their own homes.
"With registered nurses on site and a retained GP, the development will help ease pressures on existing GP surgeries and hospitals.”
Tom Brookes, chief executive of Anavo, added: “The significant expertise of Liberty Care Developments will help us to create a real connection between the homes’ physical environment and our own unique approach to care.
"The proposal will see the creation of 70 full-time equivalent local jobs and represents a significant investment into Whitchurch.
"The home will provide a range of specialist care for local elderly people near their family and friends, with built-in infection control measures that many older care homes cannot provide."
A decision on the application is expected to be made in the coming months.
It can be viewed on the Shropshire Council website, using the application reference 20/03529/FUL.
