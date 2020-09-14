Club now collecting donations for young Shropshire footballer who collapsed

Finn Price, a member of Whitchurch Alport Juniors Football Club, had to be airlifted to Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool on Wednesday evening after collapsing during a friendly game against Ellesmere Rangers Football Club.

The club said that Finn, one of its under-15 players, was still at the hospital, but that consultants have said he will hopefully be able to make a full recovery.

After a number of people wanted to offer financial support to Finn’s family, the club is now accepting donations which they will pass on.

A spokesperson said: “The club would also like to express our huge thanks to all those involved in helping on Wednesday.

“We will be forever grateful to Ellesmere Rangers FC and their volunteers for not only assisting in calling for medical assistance, but for also ensuring the rest of our under-15 team were safe and being looked after.

Support

“We would also like to say a big thank you to two of our club coaches, Katy Madeley and Mark Williams, who were unbelievable in their efforts to help Finn.

“Since Wednesday, the club has received a number of well wishes from local clubs, proving just how strong the local football community is.

Advertising

“As well as the messages of support, a number of people have wished to make a donation to Finn and his family, to help them through what will no doubt be a challenging time ahead.

“If anyone would like to make a donation, please either contact one of our under 15 managers, Mark Madeley and Michael Starkey, or send your donation to the club, using the below bank details, and we will be able to forward the donation to Finn’s parents.”

To donate, send to account number: 00517410 and sort code: 30-99-58, with reference ‘Finn Price’.

A club spokesperson added: “Finally, WAJFC would like to wish Finn all the best in his recovery and we hope to see him back on the pitch in the near future.”