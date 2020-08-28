Advertising
Winners feeling grand after scooping £1,000 each on postcode lottery
Four people are feeling grand after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
Neighbours from Newport Road in Whitchurch have netted the windfall when SY13 1QE was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What a great way to start the weekend! Congratulations to our winners, I think they’ll be celebrating tonight.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by Save the Children which has received over £10.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Save the Children connects parents, teachers, and childcare experts to build a brighter future for children across the UK.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.