Winners feeling grand after scooping £1,000 each on postcode lottery

Neighbours from Newport Road in Whitchurch have netted the windfall when SY13 1QE was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What a great way to start the weekend! Congratulations to our winners, I think they’ll be celebrating tonight.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Save the Children which has received over £10.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Save the Children connects parents, teachers, and childcare experts to build a brighter future for children across the UK.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.