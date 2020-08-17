New church plan for vacant shops

The Beacon Church in Whitchurch has revealed plans to move into the former Store Twenty One and Argos premises at 5 Watergate Street and has applied for planning permission for the project from Shropshire Council.

As well as worship, the church wants to run its groups for children, youths and older adults from the new hub along with a host of other activities and services.

Plans include a repair centre, toy library, clothes bank, shower and laundry facilities for the homeless, cooking club, the Marriage Course, the Alpha Course, Christians Against Poverty and Jacob’s Purse.

Before the pandemic, Sunday morning services were held at Whitchurch Civic Centre with other meetings taking place at the church’s office in St John’s Street.

A statement prepared by planning consultant Nigel Thorns on behalf of the church says the hub could also house other projects in the future, such as a food bank, street pastors, refugee support, addiction support, befriending and youth and older people’s outreach services.

Mr Thorns says the building, thought to have been constructed in the 1970s, is in Whitchurch Conservation area but has “no architectural merit”, and the shop fronts on the pedestrianised Bullring are run-down.

The statement says: “The internal works associated with the conversion are minimal and do not impact upon the Conservation Area or this ‘heritage asset’.

“The external works associated with the replacement shop front make a positive contribution to the street scene.

Advertising

“In addition the insertion of the windows at first floor level in groups of three bays to mirror the shop front below, will break the large expanse of brickwork at first floor level. These changes will have a significant positive impact upon the Conservation Area and this ‘heritage asset’.

“The scheme protects and provides a long term use for the building, the external works to provide the shop fronts have a positive impact upon the conservation area.”

The planning application will now be considered by Shropshire Council.