Lodges plans approved for marina near Whitchurch

Whixall Marina Property Ltd had initially proposed building six cabins near Dobson’s Bridge along with converting a disused outbuilding into two holiday lets.

But objections to the scheme led to amended plans being submitted which relocated the lodges and reduced their number to four.

Shropshire Council’s conservation team said the revised plans satisfied previous concerns about the proximity of the cabins to the Grade II listed bridge, while Whixall Parish Council withdrew its objection and supported the scheme.

The applicant said the new accommodation would boost tourism and support the popular marina cafe and other businesses in the locality, and this was agreed by planning officers.

A report by case officer Sue Collins said: “In this case the proposed development is to be carried out as part of the marina which is in its own right a tourist attraction with the facilities on site of the café and with nearby tourist attractions such as the nature reserve further along the Prees Arm of the Llangollen Canal, and the mosses at Whixall, Fenns, Wem and Bettisfield Mosses.

“The towns of Whitchurch, Wem and Ellesmere are relatively nearby with other villages and their services also being available.

“As such the additional tourism attracted to the area will improve the economic benefits to the county.

“In turn the social benefits will be in helping to maintain the vitality and viability of services in the area such as cafe’s restaurants, shops and other tourist attractions.”

The application also proposed demolishing a large workshop building on the site which had been left to deteriorate for several years. Planning officers agreed this would be, “an improvement to the rural landscape”.

The two holiday lets will be accessed by a newly constructed exit between the junctions of Alders Lane and Dobson’s Bridge, while access to the four lodges will be via the existing marina access off Alders Lane.

The report concluded: “While a number of objections have been made in relation to the proposed development, it is considered that the principle, design and scale of the proposal is acceptable and it will provide a useful addition to the tourist accommodation and leisure industry within North Shropshire.

“It will also provide support to the associated marina and as such maintain its viability.

“Provided the recommended conditions are complied with the impact would be minimal and improvements to the landscape and the ecology and biodiversity of the area could be carried out.”