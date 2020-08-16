Menu

Advertising

Man charged in alleged road rage

By Sue Austin | Whitchurch | News | Published:

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged road rage attack near Whitchurch.

A lorry driver was airlifted to hospital following the incident on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the A49 near to Bradley Green Lane at about 4.20pm.

The 60 year old lorry driver from Cumbria sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Cheshire police are investigating as the incident happened just over the Shropshire/Cheshire border.

A statement from the force said: "Conor Jagodzinski has been charged with section 18 assault and possession of a knife.

"The 28-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Monday (17 August)."

Whitchurch North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News