Man charged in alleged road rage

A lorry driver was airlifted to hospital following the incident on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the A49 near to Bradley Green Lane at about 4.20pm.

The 60 year old lorry driver from Cumbria sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Cheshire police are investigating as the incident happened just over the Shropshire/Cheshire border.

A statement from the force said: "Conor Jagodzinski has been charged with section 18 assault and possession of a knife.

"The 28-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Monday (17 August)."