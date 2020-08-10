Two arrested in Whitchurch death crash investigation and appeal for 'potential key witness' to come forward

The 58-year-old cyclist was hit by a vehicle on the B5476 between Whitchurch and Wem on July 30, and died of his injuries.

Now a man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Both were released on police bail.

A van has also been recovered but police are searching for another driver, a potential key witness.

Enquiries are continuing and officers are keen to trace the driver of a small, light coloured car.

Sergeant Mike Waterworth said: “We’re keen to trace the driver of this vehicle as they could be a key witness to our enquiries and would encourage the person to get in contact with us.

“The vehicle was driving behind a van travelling on the B5476 from Prees/Tilstock towards Wem and passed through Coton between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on the night of the collision.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died and we will continue to ensure they’re supported throughout our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 797­/I/300720 or report the information online under the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website, westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.