The Original Factory Shop's new delivery trial

The Original Factory Shop (TOFS), which has previously operated as an offline-only business, will trial a new delivery initiative in five stores – including at Whitchurch in north Shropshire and at Leominster in Herefordshire, just over the southern Shropshire border – and offer the service to customers who spend a minimum of £15 across its gardening, outdoor, toys, homeware and electrical ranges.

The service is for customers within a ten mile radius of the stores and free if they spend over £35, while those who spend less than £35 will have to pay a small delivery fee.

The new service, which launched this week, will allow customers to call their store and make an order, pay through an online portal and have their shopping delivered directly to their door.

While the service is aimed at customers who are shielding, it will also be made available to customers who shop in the stores if they purchase a larger item and need help getting it home.

Deliveries will be carried out in line with social distancing guidelines and through contact-free delivery.

Oliver Peck, TOFS' brand and customer director, said: “For the last 50 years, our shops have sat in the heart of local communities and our colleagues have launched this service so that we can continue to serve our loyal customers.

"It’s a first for our business and we hope that it helps our customers continue to shop for the products they want and need in a more convenient way during these uncertain times. Should this trial prove successful and wanted by our customers, we will look at rolling this out to more stores as soon as possible.”