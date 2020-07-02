Two men and a dog injured in Whitchurch house fire

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a property in Blackmore Grove at about 5.55pm on Wednesday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service reported two male casualties received oxygen and a dog was sent to a nearby vets for treatment.

Upon arrival smoke could be seen billowing from the ground floor of the property.

Two fire appliances including the incident support unit were mobilised from Whitchurch. An operations officer was in attendance and firefighters from Malpas Fire Station were also called for assistance. West Midlands Ambulance Service was also in attendance.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus, positive pressure ventilation, and a thermal imaging camera.

Incident - Kitchen fire - On arrival smoke was issuing from ground floor. Two BA and HRJ to extinguish the fire. O2 therapy for 2 males and 1 dog received care at near by vets. @MalpasFS also attended and utilised their PPV fan to dissipate smoke. @SFRS_CWhite on scene as FI. pic.twitter.com/T5DK7wfLcq — Whitchurch Station (@SFRS_Whitchurch) July 1, 2020

Whitchurch Fire Station tweeted: "Incident – Kitchen fire – On arrival smoke was issuing from ground floor. Two BA and HRJ to extinguish the fire. O2 therapy for two males and one dog received care at near by vets.

"Malpas Fire Station also attended and utilised their PPV fan to dissipate smoke."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.