Woman donates tent to Shropshire school ahead of her 100th birthday

Tilstock Church of England Primary School was given the large tent by Everil Paterson, the great grandmother of teacher William Paterson.

Mrs Paterson will turn 100 on August 23 and to commemorate she wanted to donate something for the children.

Sophie Edwards' drawing of the tent

Mr Paterson, who teaches Key Stage Two, said: “I discussed with my great grandmother what gift would most benefit the children and we found a large bell tent which would be able to fit a large group of pupils, it was even in the Tilstock colours.

"Our new tent will be a massive boost to our school and really benefit the children. Staff are already planning how we can use it for reading groups, circle time and even intervention groups during the summer months.

Sophie Edwards of Year 6 with a note to say thanks

"The pupils that have tested it out so far were very excited and cannot wait to get back in their 'rainbow classroom'. We are very grateful to Mrs Paterson for her donation and hope she enjoys the pictures and letters the pupils have produced in gratitude."

Rowena Kaminski, head of school, said: “On behalf of all at Tilstock CE Primary School I would like to thank Mrs Paterson for her extremely thoughtful donation. Our pupils are so excited about this fantastic new addition and we look forward to utilising its potential to support learning and enrichment opportunities.”