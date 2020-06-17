1,000 'little artists' sought for Shropshire community art project

Whitchurch Caldecott Festival Group is working with professional artist Sarah Evans to compile youngsters' drawings into a work of art for public display.

The Little Artists Challenge, which is being supported by Shropshire Council's Covid-19 emergency arts grant fund, is being done to encourage creativity and to produce a large scale community art piece, inspired by nature, for local display.

Children of all ages are being asked to look around and help observe bugs, bees, flowers or any natural forms before producing a picture of them using paint, crayon and marker pens.

Sarah will then adapt all the pictures to compose a patchwork of images on silk-painted canvases, making a collection of large-scale canvases. It will be children’s work that is directly informing the end result. The artists' first names and ages will appear on the work.

Whether it be a single bug or creature, a flower or a leaf or a whole tree, the drawing does not need to be very detailed and a bold, clear image works best. Pictures need to be A4 sized and clearly marked with the artist's first name and age on the front.

Sarah is aiming to produce a multiple, patchwork style, canvas creation using images inspired by the art work submitted. The theme will be the natural world and the final pieces will be displayed for all to see.

The project is open until July 17 and submissions can be sent to silknstuff@hotmail.com.

For more information, contact Caldecott Festival Group on 07900051215.