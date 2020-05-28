Pauls Moss plans approved for second time

Members of Shropshire Council’s north planning committee renewed their support for the redevelopment of Pauls Moss in Whitchurch after the plans were re-submitted in response to judicial review proceedings brought by objectors to the scheme.

A hearing is scheduled for June 11 into whether the committee’s initial approval of the proposals in October was lawful, amid claims the decision discriminated against future residents of the 71 apartments due to their age and possible disabilities, which are protected characteristics.

Paula Fraser of the Save Pauls Moss campaign group, who brought the judicial review, said this was because members approved the scheme despite conceding it did not include enough open space under planning policy.

The application by Wrekin Housing Group proposes the transformation of Pauls Moss House into a community hub, as well as the construction of a medical centre, cafe and supported living complex.

Planning officer Philip Mullineux told the committee: “Councillors are advised not to treat the previous application as a material consideration in favour of the grant of planning permission in the determination of the current application.”

A statement from Save Pauls Moss representative Claire Bellingham was read to the committee. She said: “The Save Pauls Moss campaign group is not anti-development.

“We believe in the objectives of the scheme to upgrade the health and social care facilities in Whitchurch, but don’t accept the developer’s proposals are the most appropriate or the most beneficial way for those objectives to be achieved.

“In particular we are dismayed by the lack of usable open space on the site and ask the committee to be mindful of the current judicial review proceedings brought against the previous identical application.

“In light of the current health crisis and the terrible death toll from Covid-19 of those living in care settings, we urge the committee to look closely at the plans for Pauls Moss and ask whether building this high-density institutional style of accommodation for some of our more vulnerable residents is the most sensible housing solution.”

A statement from Whitchurch Town Council was also read out, expressing members’ support for the plans.

The planning committee unanimously agreed to delegate approval to the council’s planning services manager, in line with Mr Mullineux’s recommendation.

His report added: “It ought to be noted that the ongoing judicial review suggested that there was some disadvantage/discrimination towards the prospective residents.

“However, to the contrary, officers have worked with the applicant to secure the best possible design and open space provision.

“Through this engagement, officers are satisfied that an acceptable scheme has been arrived at – this being acceptable irrespective of whether this was for those in extra care or for the public at large.”

Following the meeting, Wrekin Housing Group chief executive Wayne Gethings said: “It is great news that we have been granted full planning permission for this fantastic development.

“The development at Pauls Moss retains the Victorian house while also providing a brand new doctors surgery and much needed accommodation for older people.

“The scheme represents a significant investment in the town with people able to enjoy the community spaces and high quality outdoor areas. We look forward to work commencing on site soon.”